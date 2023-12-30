Suarez signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Suarez will officially return to affiliated ball after spending the past five seasons overseas. He spent 2023 with the KBO's Samsung Lions, where he put up a 3.92 ERA and 1.49 WHIP through 108 innings, and he will presumably add to the Orioles' minor-league depth at Triple-A Norfolk.