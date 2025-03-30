The Orioles placed Suarez on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right shoulder inflammation.

Baltimore called up right-hander Matt Bowman from Triple-A Norfolk to join the bullpen as a replacement for Suarez, who displayed diminished his velocity in his season debut Friday, when he was charged with two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out two across 2.2 innings in a 8-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Suarez will be eligible for activation as soon as April 13.