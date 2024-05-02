Suarez has been moved to the Orioles' bullpen, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Suarez was excellent in three starts for the Orioles, collecting a 2.35 ERA and 15:3 K:BB across 15.1 innings of work. It's possible he'll be needed for more starts down the line, but with Kyle Bradish and John Means set to rejoin the rotation, Suarez will shift to a relief role for now.