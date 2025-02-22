Suarez is scheduled to start Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against the Pirates.

Suarez made 24 starts among his 32 appearances last season, pitching to a respectable 3.70 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 133.2 total innings for Baltimore. He struggled to a 6.20 ERA in September and was left off the wild-card roster, but the 35-year-old righty will have a chance to return to the rotation mix in his second season back in the majors following an extended stint overseas between Japan and Korea. While lacking in terms of strikeouts, Suarez will be a streaming candidate against lesser opponents if he's making regular starts for the Orioles, which doesn't seem far fetched given the question marks on the starting staff.