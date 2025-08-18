Suarez (shoulder) struck out a batter and allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks over three innings in his rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Norfolk.

After kicking off his rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A Chesapeake with a two-inning start, Suarez moved up a level and tacked an inning on to his workload in his second outing in the minors. The Orioles are expected to deploy Suarez in long relief once he's activated from the 60-day injured list, but he'll likely continue to get further stretched out during his rehab assignment just in case he's needed to provide insurance for the rotation over the final month of the season. Suarez has been on the shelf since March 30 due to a right subscapularis strain.