Orioles' Alcides Escobar: Arrives at camp

Escobar joined the Orioles at their spring training facility Tuesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Escobar had struck an agreement to join the Orioles on a minor-league deal over the weekend but needed a couple of days to get his travel arrangements in order before reporting to camp. He'll be only a day behind his fellow position players, so the delay shouldn't impact Escobar's ability to make the club. After mostly serving as an everyday shortstop for Kansas City the past eight seasons, Escobar will be competing for a utility gig with the big club and looks on track to fall well short of the 500 plate appearances he's cleared every year since 2009.

More News
Our Latest Stories