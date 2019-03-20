Orioles' Alcides Escobar: Decision coming Wednesday

Escobar has an opt-out in his contract which triggers Wednesday, meaning the Orioles' decision on whether or not to add him to the major-league roster is imminent, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles must decide if they want a veteran taking up a spot on the roster or they'd be better served giving playing time to young players given where they currently sit in the competitive cycle. Escobar is hitting just .219 with a .597 OPS this spring, though Baltimore was likely never expecting much more than veteran leadership from him at this point in his career. Rule 5 picks Richie Martin and Drew Jackson represent the Orioles' primary alternatives at shortstop.