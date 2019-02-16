Orioles' Alcides Escobar: Joins Orioles camp
Escobar signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to free agency on Saturday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
The veteran averaged 155 games per season in eight seasons with the Royals and was a key part of Kansas City's back-to-back pennant runs in 2014 and 2015, though he's never done much at the plate. In 11 total big-league seasons, he's hit .258/.293/.343 with just 41 homers. He joins one of the easiest rosters to break into in the league, though the Orioles may prefer to give at-bats to younger players.
