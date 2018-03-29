Orioles' Alec Asher: Designated for assignment
Asher was designated for assignment by Baltimore on Thursday.
The Orioles made a slew of Opening Day roster moves, including casting Asher off the 40-man roster. He will remain at Triple-A Norfolk unless claimed by another team off waivers.
