Asher was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Asher was promoted to the majors on Sunday to take the roster spot of Miguel Castro who was placed on the bereavement list. With Castro set to rejoin the active roster Wednesday, Asher will be sent back to the minors to rejoin the starting rotation for Norfolk. The 25-year-old tossed 2.2 scoreless innings of relief in his short time up this week.