Orioles' Alec Asher: Recalled from Triple-A
Asher was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.
With Miguel Castro landing on the bereavement list, Asher was summoned back tot he big club to offer an extra bullpen arm. Asher has worked primarily as a starter since being sent back to the minors, so he'll offer length out of the Orioles' bullpen. He compiled a 5.53 ERA through 55.1 innings during multiple stints with the big club earlier in the season, so he'll likely stick to lower-leverage situations.
