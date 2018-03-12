Asher was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Asher will relocate to minor-league camp despite posting a 3.00 ERA over three Grapefruit League appearances (six innings). He'll serve as organizational pitching depth for the Orioles in 2018 after splitting time between Triple-A and the big club last season and notching an ERA north of 4.50 at both stops.