Castellanos (hamstring) was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list Sunday and returned to action with Triple-A Norfolk.

The Miami-native played in just 11 games with the Tides before being sidelined in April. Castellanos came off the DL in July, but reaggrevated the injury after just four games, sending him back to the shelf until now. Through 16 game at Triple-A, the former big leaguer is slashing just .176/.276/.294.