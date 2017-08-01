Orioles' Alex Castellanos: Returns from injury
Castellanos (hamstring) was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list Sunday and returned to action with Triple-A Norfolk.
The Miami-native played in just 11 games with the Tides before being sidelined in April. Castellanos came off the DL in July, but reaggrevated the injury after just four games, sending him back to the shelf until now. Through 16 game at Triple-A, the former big leaguer is slashing just .176/.276/.294.
More News
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...