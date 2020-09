Cobb (undisclosed) was activated from the injured list to start Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

The 32-year-old is officially serving as the 29th man for the twin bill, but Baltimore will simply demote another player after the second game. Cobb had a 4.33 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB through 35.1 innings before missing the past week with the unspecified issue.