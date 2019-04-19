Cobb (back) was activated off the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's start against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Cobb makes his return to the starting rotation after missing about two weeks with a lumbar strain. The 31-year-old allowed two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk over 5.2 innings during his lone start after beginning the season on the injured list with a groin issue.