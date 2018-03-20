Orioles' Alex Cobb: Agrees to deal with Orioles

Cobb and the Orioles agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth $60 million Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

It was recently reported that Baltimore was the leading candidate to sign Cobb. Those plans seem to have come to fruition, as Cobb is remaining in the AL East on a four-year deal with the Orioles. He'll give the their rotation a significant boost, as he's coming off a season in which he logged a 3.66 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 29 starts (179.1 innings). While his control was sound (2.2 BB/9), Cobb's subpar 6.4 K/9 left much to be desired in terms of strikeouts. However, with a 7.3 K/9 over his career, it's possible that Cobb could see improvement in that regard. Due to how late Cobb signed with a club, it's unclear if he'll be available by Opening Day, but more information should be available in the near future.