Cobb allowed two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out one across five innings Saturday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Cobb threw four clean innings, only running into trouble in his final frame when he surrendered a solo home run to Jackie Bradley, then consecutive doubles to account for his two earned runs. While he wasn't particularly deceptive, Cobb stayed out of trouble by recording nine groundball outs. Cobb has bounced back to start the campaign, earning a 3.73 ERA across six starts and 31.1 innings. He's currently projected to take his next turn through the rotation Friday at Toronto.