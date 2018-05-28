Cobb (1-7) took the loss Monday against the Nationals, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks across seven innings. He struck out three.

Cobb's struggles with the long ball continued -- a three-run homer from Anthony Rendon in the third inning accounted for all of the runs against him and brought his HR/9 rate to 1.75 on the season -- but Monday was a nice bounce-back effort for the most part, as the 30-year-old completed seven innings for the first time all season after allowing six runs across just 3.2 innings in his previous start. While the right-hander now owns an unsightly 6.80 ERA and 1.81 ERA through nine starts this season, he's put together four quality efforts across six starts in May, suggesting he could be working past his early season woes. He'll look to build off of Monday's quality effort in his next start, which is set for a difficult home matchup against the Yankees.