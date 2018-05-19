Cobb (1-5) picked up the win over the Red Sox on Friday, allowing three runs on 10 hits and a walk over 6.1 innings while striking out three.

The right-hander was far from dominant, but a four-run outburst by the Orioles' bats in the fourth inning was more than enough to get Cobb his first win of the season. After a brutal beginning to 2018 he's now delivered quality starts in three of his last four outings, and he'll take a 6.56 ERA into his next start Wednesday on the road against the White Sox.