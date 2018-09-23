Cobb (finger) will start Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Cobb will return to the hill for the first time in nearly two weeks after a recurrence of a blister caused him to miss two turns through the rotation. Before experiencing the setback, Cobb had emerged as the Orioles' most dependable starting pitcher, submitting a 2.40 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 48.2 innings over his previous eight starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories