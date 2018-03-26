Orioles' Alex Cobb: Completes simulated game Sunday

Cobb tossed a three-inning simulated game Sunday, tossing approximately 60 pitches during the outing, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter relayed that Cobb's velocity was "strong" during the outing and that the right-hander remains on track to make his regular-season debut as early as April 9. Until that date, Cobb will continue to build up his arm in the minors, with the 28-year-old slated to cover four innings later this week before likely reporting to Double-A Bowie in early April for a five- or six-inning start. The Orioles are expected to deploy either Mike Wright or Miguel Castro as their fifth starter until Cobb is ready to slot into the big-league rotation.