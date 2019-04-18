Cobb (back) has been confirmed as the Orioles' starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles will still have to activate Cobb from the 10-day injured list Friday, but that's merely a formality. Cobb completed a bullpen session Tuesday with no renewed discomfort and should be in store for a normal workload in his first start since April 4.