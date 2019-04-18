Orioles' Alex Cobb: Confirmed as Friday's starter
Cobb (back) has been confirmed as the Orioles' starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The Orioles will still have to activate Cobb from the 10-day injured list Friday, but that's merely a formality. Cobb completed a bullpen session Tuesday with no renewed discomfort and should be in store for a normal workload in his first start since April 4.
More News
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Expected to start Friday•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Facing hitters Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Could be activated next weekend•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: May not return when eligible•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Could return when first eligible•
-
Orioles' Alex Cobb: Lands on IL with lumbar strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...
-
Prospects: Soroka up, Pivetta down
As the Vladimir Guerrero wait continues, another of Scott White's five to stash is poised to...
-
Waiver Wire: Montas looks for real
Frankie Montas shows again Wednesday night that his new splitter has raised his profile as...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...