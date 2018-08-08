Orioles' Alex Cobb: Continues solid stretch
Cobb gave up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out three in seven innings Tuesday in Tampa Bay. He did not factor in the decision.
He has lowered his ERA from 6.67 to 5.55 over his last five starts, four of which were quality. Cobb has generated double-digit groundball outs in three straight starts, but has only struck out 11 in 19 innings over that stretch, and his inability to miss bats at a high clip figures to catch up to him again eventually. Cobb's next start will be Sunday against the Red Sox.
