Orioles' Alex Cobb: Could be activated next weekend
Cobb (back) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Tuesday, but manager Brandon Hyde suggested the right-hander could be ready to rejoin the rotation for next weekend's series with the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The Orioles were pleased with how Cobb's back responded to playing catch off flat ground Saturday, but he'll need to complete a bullpen session before receiving the green light to return from the IL. Once Cobb is activated, John Means or Dan Straily would seemingly be most at risk of losing a rotation spot.
