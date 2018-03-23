Orioles' Alex Cobb: Could debut on April 9
Cobb's Orioles debut could come on April 9 against the Blue Jays, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
That timeline would see Cobb skip his first two turns in the rotation but be back for the Orioles' 11th game. Cobb was a very late signing for the Orioles, only joining the team on March 20, so he'll need the chance to get up to speed with a few starts in the minors before he's ready to go.
