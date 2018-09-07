Cobb is scheduled to pitch Sunday against Tampa Bay, but he might be held out due to a blister on his pitcher hand, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear as to when the issue popped up, but if Cobb can't go, expect Josh Rogers to get the nod. Cobb looked sharp his last time out, notching the win and allowing one run through six innings Tuesday against Seattle.

