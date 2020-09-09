Manager Brandon Hyde hopes Cobb (undisclosed) will return from the injured list by the end of the week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The veteran right-hander was a late scratch for his scheduled start last Friday due to the unspecified issue, but the potential for a quick return from the injured list likely means it's related to the league's protocols for issues related to COVID-19. The Orioles have confirmed their starting pitchers through Thursday, so Cobb could be reinstated to start as early as Friday.