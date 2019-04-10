Manager Brandon Hyde said Cobb (back) should be ready to come off the injured list when first eligible (April 16), Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Cobb landed on the shelf prior to his previous start with a lumbar strain, but it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss much time. Assuming the southpaw avoids any setbacks during the next week, he should be cleared to rejoin the rotation against the Rays on April 16. In his lone start this season, Cobb allowed two runs while striking out four in 5.2 innings against the Yankees.