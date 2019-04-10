Orioles' Alex Cobb: Could return when first eligible
Manager Brandon Hyde said Cobb (back) should be ready to come off the injured list when first eligible (April 16), Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Cobb landed on the shelf prior to his previous start with a lumbar strain, but it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss much time. Assuming the southpaw avoids any setbacks during the next week, he should be cleared to rejoin the rotation against the Rays on April 16. In his lone start this season, Cobb allowed two runs while striking out four in 5.2 innings against the Yankees.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...