Orioles' Alex Cobb: Could start Monday
Cobb could join the big-league rotation on Monday at home against the Blue Jays, the Baltimore Sun's Eduardo A. Encina reports.
He will throw a simulated game Wednesday, and if all goes well, his next start could come in the majors. Mike Wright, who is starting Tuesday's game, will likely need to pitch one more game Sunday, as the Orioles don't have an off day again this week, but once Cobb joins the mix, Wright should move to the bullpen, as he is out of minor-league options.
More News
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...