Orioles' Alex Cobb: Could start Monday

Cobb could join the big-league rotation on Monday at home against the Blue Jays, the Baltimore Sun's Eduardo A. Encina reports.

He will throw a simulated game Wednesday, and if all goes well, his next start could come in the majors. Mike Wright, who is starting Tuesday's game, will likely need to pitch one more game Sunday, as the Orioles don't have an off day again this week, but once Cobb joins the mix, Wright should move to the bullpen, as he is out of minor-league options.