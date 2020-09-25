Cobb (2-5) picked up the win in Thursday's 13-1 rout of the Red Sox, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over seven innings, He struck out four.

The right-hander gave up his only run in the fifth inning, at which point the O's already held an 8-0 lead. Cobb finished the season on a high note, delivering quality starts in each of his final two outings, and with one year remaining on his current contract his 4.30 ERA and 38:18 K:BB through 52.1 innings should keep him in Baltimore's rotation plans to begin 2021.