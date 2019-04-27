Cobb (0-2) took the loss Friday, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits -- including four home runs -- and a walk over four innings while striking out two as Baltimore fell 6-1 to Minnesota.

The right-hander has faced the Twins in two straight outings and likely never wants to see them again, as they took him deep seven times in only 6.2 innings. Cobb now sports a 10.95 ERA, and his rotation spot could be hanging by a thread heading into his next scheduled start Wednesday, on the road against the White Sox.