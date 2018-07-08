Cobb (2-11) surrendered four runs on seven hits and one walk while fanning five over five innings, as he took the loss Sunday against the Twins. After the game, it was discovered that he has a blister on his right index finger, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Cobb's struggles continued in his latest outing, as he was lifted from the game with a 4-0 deficit. The 30-year-old has failed to notch a win since June 5, and to top it off, it was revealed he's dealing with a blister on his pitching hand, although he doesn't think it'll keep him from making his next scheduled start, per Kubatko. Through 86.1 innings this season, Cobb has accrued a disastrous 6.57 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with opposing hitters batting .318 against him.