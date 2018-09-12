Cobb (finger) exited Tuesday's game due to a blister, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Cobb was scheduled to start Sunday but it was pushed back due to the blister, and then he left Tuesday's game after two innings due to the same issue. Manager Buck Showalter listed the 30-year-old as day-to-day, so his status for the next turn through the rotation -- Sunday against the White Sox -- remains up in the air.

