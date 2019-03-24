Cobb was diagnosed with a mild right groin strain after exiting Saturday's spring game against the Twins, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Cobb was forced from Saturday's game after tossing a scoreless first inning. The 31-year-old was slated to start Opening Day against the Yankees on Thursday, but his availability for that game is now up in the air as he is set to be evaluated over the next few days.

