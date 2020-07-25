Cobb (1-0) earned the win against the Red Sox on Saturday after allowing one run on four hits and zero walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings

The veteran right-hander cruised through five frames with a three-hit shutout, but he was pulled at 78 pitches with one out during the sixth inning after surrendering a solo homer to Mitch Moreland. It's his first victory since 2018 after going in three starts last season before going down with an injury. Cobb will look to secure his second victory of the young season Friday against the Rays.