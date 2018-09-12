Cobb left Tuesday's start against the Athletics after throwing 30 pitches (16 strikes) over two innings, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Cobb was originally scheduled to start Sunday against the Rays, but it was pushed to Tuesday due to a blister issue. The 30-year-old allowed one hit and a walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings. Tuesday's early exit seems likely to stem from the same issue, although the team has yet to make an official announcement.