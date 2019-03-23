Orioles' Alex Cobb: Exits with groin soreness
Cobb left his start Saturday against the Twins with right groin soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Cobb had been named the Orioles' Opening Day starter, but suffering an injury just five days before the season begins casts that in some doubt. It's unclear if his removal was simply precautionary or if he's expected to miss an extended period.
