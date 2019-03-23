Cobb left his start Saturday against the Twins with right groin soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Cobb had been named the Orioles' Opening Day starter, but suffering an injury just five days before the season begins casts that in some doubt. It's unclear if his removal was simply precautionary or if he's expected to miss an extended period.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...