Cobb (groin) is expected to open the season on the injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Cobb is dealing with a mild right groin strain. His absence isn't expected to be a long one. The Orioles can backdate his placement on the injured list by three days, leaving him eligible to start the team's home opener against the Yankees on April 4.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...