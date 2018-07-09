Orioles' Alex Cobb: Expected to make next start
While it was reported that Cobb left Sunday's start with a blister, manager Buck Showalter said it is actually more of a callous and he is not expected to miss his next start, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
He will need to make it through his side session OK before the club confirms him for his next start, but for now Cobb is expected to take the hill Friday against the Rangers. Regardless of whether it is a callous or a blister, Cobb's 6.57 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 8.9 K-BB% should scare away most fantasy owners.
