Cobb (back) is on track to start Friday's game against Minnesota, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Cobb threw a bullpen Tuesday, and the session obviously went well, considering skipper Brandon Hype expects the lefty to be activated from the injured list in time for Friday's matchup. Cobb turned in a decent outing prior to suffering the injury, allowing two runs while striking out four over 5.2 frames against the Yankees.

More News
Our Latest Stories