Orioles' Alex Cobb: Facing hitters Tuesday
Cobb (back) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The activity should offer the Orioles a gauge of Cobb's health heading into the weekend, when he could be activated to start one of the team's three games at home versus Minnesota. Cobb was able to play catch over the weekend without experiencing any issues related to his lumbar strain and shouldn't need a rehab assignment before returning from the 10-day injured list.
