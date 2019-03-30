Orioles' Alex Cobb: Gets green light for home opener
Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed that Cobb (groin) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list to start Thursday's home opener against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The skipper signed off on Cobb's return after the right-hander experienced no issues with his groin while tossing five innings in a minor-league game at extended spring training Friday. Given how deep he worked into the rehab outing, Cobb shouldn't face any strict limitations with his pitch count in his season debut, though the matchup with a power-packed Yankees lineup doesn't make him a comfortable streaming option.
