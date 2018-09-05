Cobb (5-15) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out two over six innings against the Mariners.

Cobb allowed a solo home run to Robinson Cano in the first inning, but he settled down the rest of the way to notch his seventh quality start in eight tries. The 30-year-old has worked to an impressive 2.73 ERA over 52.2 innings in that span, but the damage on his season-long ratios (4.97 ERA, 1.42 WHIP) has already been done thanks to a dreadful start to the year. He'll look to keep rolling Tuesday against the Athletics.