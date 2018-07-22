Cobb fell to 2-13 on the season after allowing four runs (one earned) Saturday against the Blue Jays, striking out four while allowing four hits and three walks.

Cobb got through three scoreless innings without really being threatened before a three-run fourth inning in which Tim Beckham's error played a key role. The fact that three of the runs were unearned means that the start lowered Cobb's ERA to a still-ugly 6.17. He'll try to lower that figure against Thursday against the Rays.