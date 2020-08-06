Cobb (0-1) took the loss during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins after allowing two runs on one hits with seven strikeouts and three walks over five innings.

The only scoring of the game came on Brian Anderson's fourth-inning, solo homer, but that one swing proved to be enough to saddle Cobb with the loss. The right-hander hasn't been able to work deep into games through his first three starts with only 14.1 innings pitched, but he still has a 2.50 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB. He's next scheduled to take the mound next week in Philadelphia.