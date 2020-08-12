Cobb allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out two across 5.1 innings Tuesday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Cobb mowed down the first six batters he faced, with only one ball leaving the infield. While he was brushed up a bit in the third inning, the only major damage was done on a solo home run by Jay Bruce to lead off the fifth frame. Cobb threw 71 pitches -- 49 of which went for strikes -- but was able to work efficiently by generating 11 groundouts. He has maintained a 2.75 ERA across 19.2 frames, though his 17:8 K:B suggests trouble may on the horizon. Cobb is scheduled to take his next turn through the rotation Sunday against the Nationals.