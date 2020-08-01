Cobb didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rays, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander got enough run support to pick up the win, as the O's launched three homers on the night, but Cobb couldn't last long enough to qualify -- he needed a whopping 87 pitches (53 strikes) just to record 12 outs. Through two starts to begin the season he has an encouraging 2.89 ERA and 8:3 K:BB over 9.1 innings. Cobb will face a tough challenge in his next outing, however, at home against the Yankees on Wednesday.