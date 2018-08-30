Cobb didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Blue Jays, surrendering five runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out four.

He was fortunate to avoid the loss, as seven of the eight hits off Cobb went for extra bases, with Devon Travis proving to be his main nemesis as the second baseman launched two doubles and a sixth-inning solo shot that chased the right-hander from the game. Cobb had delivered five straight quality starts prior to Wednesday's disaster, so he'll look to get back on track in his next outing Tuesday in Seattle.