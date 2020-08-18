Cobb (1-2) took the loss Monday as the Orioles fell 7-2 to the Blue Jays, coughing up five runs on eight hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out four.

While this was Cobb's longest outing yet in 2020, there weren't many other positives to take away from this performance. The right-hander threw 57 of 88 pitches for strikes, and the big blow against him was a three-run blast in the third inning by Randal Grichuk, the fourth homer Cobb has served up in only 26.1 innings. He'll carry a 3.76 ERA into his next start Saturday, at home against the Red Sox.