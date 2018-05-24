Orioles' Alex Cobb: Knocked around by White Sox
Cobb was hammered for six runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts over just 3.2 innings Wednesday against the White Sox.
Cobb just couldn't miss bats, as he mustered just four swinging strikes in 81 pitches and was touched up for a three-run home run by Yoan Moncada. Cobb has now surrendered four home runs in his past three starts, giving him eight allowed in as many outings this season. Since coming back from Tommy John surgery in 2016, Cobb has had a home run issue, as he has now allowed 28 homers in 204 innings since his return, a 1.2 HR/9 that sits at nearly double the 0.7 HR/9 he owned in his first four major league seasons.
